Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss further strengthening of bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev held a meeting with Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin in Astana, during which the sides discussed further strengthening and development of bilateral relations.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the sides highlighted the importance of the principles of mutual respect, accord, unity, mutual assistance and mutual understanding, which serve as the basis for strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

"The meeting focused on further strengthening and development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to preserving and further developing the historical, cultural and humanitarian ties that have existed between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples for centuries.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support and constructive dialogue, and exchanged views on further expanding public and humanitarian ties between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan maintain close political, economic and humanitarian ties and regularly hold high-level meetings and consultations on bilateral cooperation.

The two countries are members of regional organizations and participate in various multilateral formats. Bilateral cooperation covers trade and investment, transport, energy, culture, education and other areas.

Historical and cultural ties between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples also remain an important element of bilateral relations, with the countries regularly holding cultural, educational and humanitarian events.