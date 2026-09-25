Kazakhstan proposes annual investment dialogue with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum should become a permanent platform for direct interaction between the business communities of the two countries, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty today, according to the presedential press service.

“I propose holding it annually in September under the name Almaty Investment Dialogue ‘Kazakhstan-China.’ A number of specific agreements have been reached today. I am confident that these agreements will benefit not only Kazakhstan and China, but also the sustainable development of the entire Eurasian continent,” the president said.

Tokayev noted that the implementation of joint initiatives requires an appropriate financial architecture. He told forum participants that the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has been operating successfully in Kazakhstan for many years.

“We see great potential in developing cooperation between the AIFC and Hong Kong, one of the world’s leading financial centers. In early September this year, Samruk-Kazyna became the first issuer from Central Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries to enter China’s interbank market, issuing panda bonds worth more than 3 billion yuan ($450 million). Kazakhstan intends to make the entire investment cycle as short, transparent and technology-driven as possible. The signing of the agreement to establish a Kazakh-Chinese investment fund under Kazakh Invest, the national investment promotion company, is another important step in this direction,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to strengthening its enduring friendship with China.

“For our country, this is one of the most important goals of our foreign policy. If we look at our common history, the Chinese people have never caused any harm to our people. For many years, the two peoples have coexisted in genuine harmony, maintaining mutual respect and providing support to each other. In the current unstable and uncertain times, Kazakhstan and China, as reliable partners, should act together, side by side, to confront numerous challenges and threats,” he said.