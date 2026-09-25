Syria seeks to expand energy, industrial ties with Azerbaijan — minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Syria is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in trade, technology, energy, agriculture and industry, Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar told Trend in an interview on Friday on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

He made the remarks on Friday on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

The minister said there are significant opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries.

"There are many opportunities for Syria and Azerbaijan in trade, technology and, of course, energy. Energy is undoubtedly at the top of the list. We already have experience of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector, and we hope this cooperation will continue to cover other areas as well," al-Shaar said.

According to him, agriculture, agricultural products and various industrial sectors are also among the areas where cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria can be developed.

"As with Azerbaijan and Syria, there are areas where both countries have good opportunities. Agriculture and industry are among them. I think cooperation in these areas could bring significant benefits to both countries," the minister said.

Al-Shaar also stressed the importance of today's announcement on the establishment of a Joint Business Council between Azerbaijan and Syria for developing business ties between the two countries.

"This platform will serve as a kind of gateway for interaction between Syria and Azerbaijan. Business representatives play a very important role in creating partnerships, exploring investment opportunities and attracting capital to both countries," he said.

According to the minister, the Joint Business Council will enable business communities in the two countries to explore mutual investment opportunities more closely.

"We want to allow business representatives to explore the opportunities available in both countries. This platform will be a means of advancing the interests of the governments in trade and investment," al-Shaar said.

The Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry also assessed the impact of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Syria on the country's energy supply.

"This has, of course, had a very positive impact and has enabled us to generate more electricity. We hope to continue such business ties with Azerbaijan," the minister added.