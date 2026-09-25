Kyrgyzstan, Sudan discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mohieddine Salem Ahmed Ibrahim discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and coordination within international organizations today in New York.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between the ministers on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"Particular attention was paid to cooperation within international organizations, primarily the United Nations, as well as strengthening coordination in areas of mutual interest," the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current international and regional issues and discussed the state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further expansion.

The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and working contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries and expressed readiness to continue cooperation aimed at further developing Kyrgyz-Sudanese relations.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Sudan maintain diplomatic relations and have continued contacts through their foreign ministries and international organizations. Political dialogue between the two countries has focused on issues of mutual interest and opportunities for developing bilateral ties.

Cooperation within multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, provides an additional channel for interaction between Kyrgyzstan and Sudan. The two sides have also expressed interest in maintaining regular diplomatic contacts and exploring areas for further cooperation.