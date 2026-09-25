Kyrgyzstan, Geely Auto Group consider joint venture and service infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyzstan and Geely Auto Group to consider establishing joint venture and developing service infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan on September 24 in Hangzhou.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and the management of Geely Auto Group in Hangzhou, as part of his working visit to China.

"During the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in developing cooperation and expressed readiness to consider the possibility of establishing a joint venture in Kyrgyzstan and developing service infrastructure," the statement said.

The Kyrgyz delegation was briefed on the company's operations, technical capabilities, mission and potential.

The sides confirmed their interest in developing cooperation and expressed readiness to consider establishing a joint venture in Kyrgyzstan, as well as developing service infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to establish a joint working group to study the initiative.

Geely Auto Group's portfolio includes brands such as Geely, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Volvo, Polestar, Proton and Lotus. The corporation also has five research and development centers and more than 10 production facilities worldwide, while its distribution network covers more than 100 countries and regions.

During his working visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev also held meetings with representatives of the Chinese business community, where the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the construction of social facilities, communications, logistics, and the banking and financial sector.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been developing cooperation with Chinese companies across a range of sectors, including transport, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and logistics. Automotive cooperation has also become part of the broader economic engagement between the two countries.

The expansion of transport and logistics connectivity between Kyrgyzstan and China is creating additional opportunities for trade and investment projects. At the same time, discussions with Chinese companies have increasingly focused on establishing production facilities, developing related infrastructure and expanding the range of services available in Kyrgyzstan.