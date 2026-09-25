Pakistan calls for deeper pharmaceutical cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Pakistan's Ambassador to Ashgabat Faryal Leghari has called for deeper healthcare cooperation with Turkmenistan in a congratulatory message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government. The call included cooperation in pharmaceutical trade, medical exchanges, specialist training and joint preventive medicine initiatives.

Leghari said Pakistan's experience in medical education, pharmaceuticals, hospital services, specialist training and therapeutic equipment could create opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan.

She noted that Turkmenistan's development of healthcare infrastructure also creates opportunities for capacity building, medical exchanges, pharmaceutical trade and joint preventive medicine initiatives.

Pakistani pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions could establish mutually beneficial partnerships with their Turkmen counterparts, Leghari said.

She also proposed facilitating reciprocal visits by specialists, professional development programs and scientific and technical cooperation in medical technologies.

Turkmenistan has been developing its domestic pharmaceutical industry as part of its import-substitution policy. The country's pharmaceutical sector produces medicines and medical products, including items based on locally sourced plant materials. State programs also provide for expanding the production of medical goods using local resources.

A further step in developing the sector is the medical cluster in Arkadag. The project includes the production of medicines, medical products and equipment using local raw materials, while also envisaging the use of foreign technologies and expertise. Enterprises within the cluster already produce medical cotton, masks, non-woven materials and other products, with part of the output intended for export.

At the same time, Turkmenistan continues to rely on imports to meet part of its pharmaceutical needs. In 2025, the European Union, India, Germany, Türkiye and Switzerland were among the major suppliers of pharmaceutical products to Turkmenistan.