Turkish Özaltın Holding eyes role in Uzbek Uzatom nuclear plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Uzbekistan’s Uzatom Agency and Turkish construction group Özaltın Holding discussed potential cooperation on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan during a meeting in Tashkent on Sept. 25.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzatom.

The meeting brought together Uzatom officials and an Özaltın Holding delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Muzaffer Özdemir. The sides discussed possible areas of cooperation within the nuclear power plant project and exchanged views on the expertise that could be used during its construction and infrastructure stages.

“The implementation of the nuclear power plant project is proceeding in line with the consistent reforms of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The head of state has set the task of attracting international companies with proven experience while developing Uzbek enterprises, localization and national workforce training,” Uzatom Director Azim Axmedxadjayev said.

“It is precisely within this framework that we are considering opportunities for cooperation with companies that have proven experience in the construction of complex energy and infrastructure facilities,” he added.

Özaltın Holding CEO Muzaffer Özdemir said the Turkish company is interested in assessing the Uzbekistan nuclear power plant project in areas where it has relevant expertise.

“Özaltın Holding has many years of experience in constructing major energy and infrastructure facilities. We highly value President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s consistent reforms in the energy and industrial sectors,” Özdemir said.

“We are interested in studying the nuclear power plant project in Uzbekistan in areas where we have specialized expertise, including civil and earthworks, hydraulic structures, transport infrastructure and social facilities,” he added.

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in maintaining contact and continuing information exchanges on potential cooperation.

Özaltın Holding, also known as Özaltın İnşaat A.Ş., is a Turkish construction group headquartered in Ankara and established in 1965. The company has worked on hydropower plants, dams, roads, bridges and water infrastructure projects in Türkiye and abroad. Its projects include the Kiğı, Beyhan and Kaleköy hydropower plants, the Osmangazi Bridge and tunnel projects in Romania, as well as the Wadi Arab II water infrastructure project in Jordan. In the nuclear sector, Özaltın Holding has carried out civil construction work on the Silifke residential complex for personnel of Türkiye’s Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.