Pakistan sees electricity cooperation with Turkmenistan expanding

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Pakistan sees cooperation with Turkmenistan expanding into electricity transmission as the two countries look beyond their traditional gas partnership, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari said in a message published Friday by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to Leghari, future cooperation could cover electricity transmission, renewable energy, energy services and specialist training.

“Partnership in energy diversification would reflect the evolving needs of both countries and the realities of the transforming global energy landscape,” she said.

While highlighting new areas of cooperation, Leghari also said the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) natural gas pipeline has the potential to become a broader energy corridor extending beyond its original concept.

She said such a development could significantly increase Turkmenistan's gas export volumes and open a new chapter in the development of regional and global energy networks.

The ambassador also pointed to Turkmenistan's natural gas resources and Pakistan's growing energy demand as a foundation for broader long-term cooperation in the energy sector.

The broader electricity agenda already has an existing foundation in regional infrastructure. The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project is designed to connect the participating countries through electricity and communications infrastructure, supporting deeper energy integration and regional economic development.

The section of the project within Turkmenistan alone is valued at $1.7 billion, while Turkish companies account for around 28% of power-sector investments linked to the project across Central Asia. Turkmenistan also remains the largest recipient of Turkish investment in the region's power sector, with TAP representing the largest share of the country's $1.1 billion Turkish investment portfolio.