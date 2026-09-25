Turkmenistan calls for comprehensive approach to Middle Corridor competitiveness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The competitiveness of the Middle Corridor must be viewed from a comprehensive perspective, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Perhat Yagshiev said at the panel discussion titled “The Middle Corridor: Regional Trade, Connectivity and Value Chains,” within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that it is not merely a matter of developing individual infrastructure-related sectors, but rather of creating a unified, coordinated, and predictable transport and logistics system.

"Regarding physical infrastructure, the future development and modernization of railway and road routes, ports, terminals, and logistics centers must be ensured. Particular attention must be paid to guaranteeing sufficient throughput capacity across all sections of the route.

The speed and predictability of transportation must be enhanced. For businesses, the ability to accurately forecast not only transportation costs but also delivery times is crucial. This entails harmonizing tariff policies, schedules, and cargo handling procedures, as well as continuing efforts to foster interaction among all operators along the route," he explained.

The deputy minister added that the creation of a unified digital space, the implementation of electronic document management, the provision of advance information to customs authorities, and the integration of information systems across ports, railways, and other stakeholders will significantly reduce cargo transit times.

"For its part, Turkmenistan regards the development of maritime, rail, road, and digital infrastructure as a crucial component of enhancing the efficiency of international transport corridors. I am confident that the coordinated efforts of all states and market participants will enable the Middle Corridor to become a sustainable, efficient, and competitive trade artery," he emphasized.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

Plenary and panel sessions at the event will address strategic issues including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.