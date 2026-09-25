Pakistan eyes resumption of cargo, commercial flights Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Islamabad is looking to resume cargo and commercial flights with Ashgabat in the near future as part of efforts to strengthen transport and trade links, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari said in a congratulatory message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, published today.

The call was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to Leghari, both countries have expressed readiness to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future.

"Pakistan and Turkmenistan could benefit significantly by focusing on regional connectivity through road and rail networks, in addition to direct air service," she said.

Leghari also described Turkmenistan as a partner for Pakistan in deeper engagement with Central Asia and regional development.

She said the next stage of bilateral relations should be based on practical steps and commitments.

To note, Pakistan has increasingly positioned its seaports as a potential gateway for Central Asian countries to South Asian and global markets. Islamabad has promoted transport corridors linking the landlocked region with Pakistani ports through road, rail and multimodal connections, with the aim of expanding transit trade and regional connectivity. Pakistani officials have described the country's geographic position and seaports as a natural route connecting Central Asia with regional and international markets.

The approach has also been highlighted in Pakistan's relations with Kyrgyzstan. During high-level contacts in 2026, the two countries emphasized the use of Pakistan's seaports and the development of multimodal transport corridors connecting Central and South Asia. Pakistan's broader connectivity agenda includes the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement and the proposed Trans-Afghan Railway, which would provide Central Asian countries with access to Pakistani seaports and, through them, wider international trade routes.