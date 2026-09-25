Uzbekistan allocates $228.5M for agricultural subsidies in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Uzbekistan has allocated 2.7 trillion soums (about $228.5 million) for agricultural subsidies in 2026 and plans to expand agricultural insurance coverage to 45,000 enterprises and 60% of agricultural output by 2027 as the country reforms state support for farmers, according to proposals presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals to shift agricultural subsidies toward measurable results and expand the use of digital technologies in subsidy and insurance systems, according to the Uzbek president’s press service.

The number of agricultural subsidy categories has reached 29, with 91 types of subsidies available in 2026. The government has allocated 2.7 trillion soums (about $228.5 million) for the programs this year. Applications for some subsidies are already being generated proactively, while payment processing times have been shortened.

Starting next year, Uzbekistan plans to gradually move from a model based on simply allocating funds to a “results-based subsidy” model. Under the proposed system, subsidies would be linked to indicators such as crop yields, water and energy savings, and the amount of output produced per unit of resources used.

Data for evaluating these indicators will be collected automatically from government information systems, reducing human involvement in the process. Each subsidy recipient will receive an electronic profile, while the results of subsidy use will be monitored online.

The mechanism will initially be tested for water-saving technologies. Over two to three years after a subsidy is provided, water consumption, crop yields and water-use efficiency will be assessed. If established performance indicators are not met, a mechanism for returning the subsidy funds will be applied.

“Subsidy and insurance systems should, above all, be simple and convenient for farmers, while state funds must be directed toward achieving specific results,” Mirziyoyev said, according to the press service.

The president also called for reducing human involvement in subsidy and insurance processes, increasing transparency, ensuring fair assessment of insurance claims and accelerating compensation payments.

Uzbekistan is also preparing to expand agricultural insurance. Many insurance procedures have already been digitized through the Agrosafe information system, covering electronic applications, contracts and policies, monitoring, expert assessments and compensation payments.

The planned expansion would bring seedlings and trees in orchards and vineyards, imported livestock and risks associated with accidental incidents under the insurance system. New insurance products are also planned for livestock, melons and gourds, potatoes and onions.

By 2027, Uzbekistan aims to provide insurance coverage to 45,000 agricultural enterprises and raise the share of insured agricultural products to 60 percent. The country also plans to train 500 independent experts and fully digitize agricultural insurance services.

The proposed system would also place greater emphasis on preventing losses rather than only compensating farmers after damage occurs. Under the plan, 3-5 percent of insurance premiums would be allocated to a dedicated fund to finance preventive measures, including livestock vaccination and veterinary services, biological protection in cotton and grain production, and the installation of protection systems against natural disasters in orchards and vineyards.

Officials have been instructed to finalize the proposals and submit draft legal acts needed to implement the reforms.