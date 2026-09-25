Uzbekistan to host national conference on Trans-Caspian corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Uzbekistan will host the second National Conference on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TITR) on September 30, bringing together government officials, international financial institutions, development partners and private-sector representatives to discuss investment opportunities and reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s role along the route.

This was stated by the Delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan.

The conference will be co-chaired by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships. Discussions will focus on turning shared connectivity priorities into specific investment projects and policy reforms.

Key topics will include investment in railway and road infrastructure, development of efficient logistics networks, digitalization of transport and trade documents, simplified border-crossing procedures and greater private-sector participation.

The conference will build on the results of the Investment Forum on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity, held in Tashkent in November 2025, as well as the first national seminar of the TITR Coordination Platform held in September 2024.

The event will provide a platform to discuss Uzbekistan’s priorities for strengthening its position on the Trans-Caspian route and developing more sustainable transport links between Central Asia and Europe.

The conference is being held as part of the EU-funded TITR Coordination Platform under the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy. The platform brings together five Central Asian countries, the EU, international financial institutions and other international partners to coordinate investments and reforms aimed at developing the corridor into a more efficient, secure and sustainable transport connection between Europe and Asia.

The discussions are expected to help identify priority investments and reforms to improve the corridor’s efficiency and competitiveness, while supporting Uzbekistan’s role in regional transport connectivity.

The outcomes of the conference will feed into further joint work on priority investments and measures aimed at strengthening the Trans-Caspian corridor and improving its operational performance.