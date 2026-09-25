Georgia targets full completion of East-West highway for 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. As much as 75% of Georgia’s East-West Highway has already been completed, while the remaining cross-border connections are expected to be finished by 2030, Deputy Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Vakhtang Tsintsadze said today at the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Georgia is one of the key links in the Middle Corridor.

"We are working to upgrade the majority of our infrastructure—particularly critical infrastructure—essential for the Middle Corridor to operate at its full capacity. Once this highway project is completed, the transit time from Rikoti to Sarpi will be reduced from eight hours to four. A significant aspect of the railway modernization is that the project has already been completed, cutting freight transit time from 24 hours to 12.

I must also mention the Anaklia deep-sea port, a key element of the Middle Corridor, which is set to begin operations in 2029. In its first phase, the Anaklia port will have the capacity to handle up to 600,000 TEUs of containers and 10 million tons of dry cargo," he forecasted.

The deputy minister added that all this infrastructure is intended to increase the Middle Corridor's throughput capacity and support its efficient operation.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with European House – Ambrosetti.

Plenary and panel sessions at the event will address strategic issues including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.