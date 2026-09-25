Kyrgyzstan to complete more than 20,000 apartments by end of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyzstan plans to complete the construction of more than 20,000 apartments across the country by the end of this year, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said in Bishkek on September 25.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov made the remarks during a speech at a ceremony marking the opening of the Asman Residence-1 residential complex in Bishkek.

"The head of state emphasized that more than 20,000 apartments are planned to be completed across the country by the end of this year. Thus, around 20,000 families will have their own homes," the statement said.

As part of the event, keys to new apartments were handed over to representatives of the State Committee for National Security, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Border Service, the State Penitentiary Service under the Cabinet of Ministers, and the State Guard Service.

Furthemore, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that around 150,000–200,000 families across the country currently need housing. Of these, around 100,000 families are planned to be provided with housing in 2026–2027, the President noted.

Sadyr Japarov added that the state has set a long-term goal of ensuring access to affordable housing for all families in need in Kyrgyzstan by 2030.