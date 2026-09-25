Azerbaijan's transit freight volumes to exceed 16M tons in 2026 – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The volume of Azerbaijan's transit freight transportation is expected to exceed 16 million tons in 2026, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that currently, the key issue in the transport sector is not merely establishing sufficient transport capacity, but also creating alternative connections, diversified supply chains, and routes that ensure the uninterrupted and reliable movement of cargo under changing conditions—including during periods of geopolitical shifts.

"In this context, the Middle Corridor has demonstrated its resilience and stability compared to other transport routes. The corridor offers a reliable alternative for maintaining East-West connectivity," the deputy minister explained.

According to Hummatov, although the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor has become more apparent in recent years, Azerbaijan recognized the significance of this route much earlier.

"Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan holds a strategic position at the heart of the Middle Corridor. Our commitment to the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor dates back decades. The TRACECA Summit held in Baku in 1998 established a vital framework for regional transport cooperation," he added.

The deputy minister also said that Azerbaijan is adopting a comprehensive approach to the development of the corridor, focusing on both physical and "soft" infrastructure.

According to him, this approach is reflected in investments made in major infrastructure projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Horadiz-Aghband railway, which is currently under construction.

"These projects are the key pillars of the Middle Corridor. Building upon this transport infrastructure, we are also shaping a broader logistics and economic ecosystem around Alat. The new Alat Cargo Airport will further strengthen Alat's multimodal connectivity by adding an air cargo component and will support the development of the Alat Free Economic Zone," Hummatov announced.

He stressed that Azerbaijan's goal isn't limited to merely being a transit country.

"A broader approach will enable the integration of transport links with logistics, trade, manufacturing, and investments, allowing Azerbaijan to transform into a wider economic hub," the deputy minister noted.

Hummatov pointed out that the comprehensive approach being implemented is already yielding concrete results. According to him, the volume of Azerbaijan's transit trade has increased significantly in recent years.

"We expect our transit trade to exceed 16 million tons in 2026. This is approximately three times the figure recorded in 2019, prior to the pandemic," he said.

The deputy minister noted that cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor is also set to increase.

According to him, the volume of cargo transported via the Middle Corridor is expected to reach approximately 5.5 million tons by 2026, while the number of regular container trains originating from China is projected to rise to around 600.

He added that, based on forecasts by international organizations, the volume of cargo transported along the Middle Corridor could reach approximately 11 million tons, and container transit could hit 900,000 TEUs annually by 2030.

Hummatov further said that Azerbaijan is expanding both the geographical reach and the throughput capacity of the Middle Corridor.

"The Washington Joint Declaration, which established the framework for the TRIPP connectivity project, has given fresh momentum to this process. Once operational, this link will serve as a complementary route within the Middle Corridor, creating opportunities for up to 15 million tons of additional trade annually," he noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that completing key infrastructure projects in other sections of the corridor is essential to realizing the full potential of these new connections.

According to him, the Kars-Dilucu railway in Türkiye will strengthen links toward Europe by extending the Zangezur connection. Meanwhile, in the east, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will reinforce rail connectivity between China and Central Asia.

"Together, these projects will contribute to the creation of a more integrated, diversified, and resilient East-West transport network," Hummatov noted.

He pointed out that the Middle Corridor is now entering a new phase characterized by the planning and completion of major infrastructure projects. In addition, the deputy minister emphasized the importance of strengthening "soft" infrastructure to enhance the corridor's efficiency.

"To translate infrastructure capabilities into faster and more predictable cargo movement, we must also strengthen the corridor's soft infrastructure. Reliability, transit times, transparent pricing policies, and accountability across the entire route are equally important," he said.

Hummatov noted that Azerbaijan’s digital "single window" system—which is already operational and undergoing phased expansion—integrates key transport, trade, and transit services.

According to him, this system helps reduce delays and increase efficiency. However, fully realizing these capabilities requires ensuring similar developments and better coordination of processes across all countries along the Middle Corridor.

"Infrastructure development, transport schedules, border procedures, and information exchange must advance in a coordinated manner. Progress achieved in one section of the corridor must be accompanied by corresponding improvements in other sections," the deputy minister noted.

Hummatov said that one of the practical steps taken in this direction was the establishment of a multimodal joint venture along the Middle Corridor, bringing together the railway operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. China subsequently joined this cooperation as well.

"Today, we are taking this cooperation a step further and working on a new multilateral initiative." "The goal is to establish a stronger, high-level institutional cooperation framework and to improve coordination among the participating countries," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the primary objective for the period ahead is to transform the Middle Corridor into a more efficient, predictable, and competitive route.

"Our cooperation can ensure turning the Middle Corridor into a long-term, reliable East-West trade and logistics platform connecting Asia and Europe," Hummatov emphasized.