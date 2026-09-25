U.S. showcases commitment to development of Trans-Caspian Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The U.S. is demonstrating its commitment to the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, including through the creation of and investment in a new legal entity, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, U.S. involvement in this project goes beyond mere support; it entails investment and the creation of conditions for its future economic viability.

"This truly demonstrates that the U.S. is investing in this project, as we are actively participating in it. It is not just a label or an additional form of support. The fact that we are establishing a new structure, investing in it, and ensuring its future economic viability underscores our commitment," Carlon noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the $201 million Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund is part of these efforts, focusing on attracting private investment: "It will facilitate what my colleagues here have discussed—attracting private interest and investment into this infrastructure link," she said.

The Chargé d'Affaires also highlighted the roles of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM).

She explained that these institutions can utilize instruments such as loans, guarantees, equity investments, and risk insurance for American farmers, thereby boosting confidence in making such investments.

"We’ll undertake the initial risk associated with a project of this magnitude," Carlon added.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors. The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.