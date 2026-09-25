Kyrgyzstan, China sign electricity cooperation agreement

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kyrgyzstan and China sign electricity cooperation agreement and discuss joint energy projects in Hangzhou on September 23.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, energy cooperation was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang in Hangzhou as part of the Kyrgyz official's working visit.

"During this visit, an Agreement on Cooperation in the Electricity Sector was signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China," the statement said.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

"We welcome the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Energy Sector during my visit. I am confident that this document will provide a solid foundation for implementing specific joint projects and further deepening the energy partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China," Kasymaliev said.

In addition, the Chinese premier noted China's readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in green energy, along with trade and economic, investment and financial cooperation, artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

During the meeting, Kasymaliev emphasized the need for practical implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in August 2026.

Particular attention was paid to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Barskoon-Bedel-Uchturfan-Aksu highway and infrastructure at the new Bedel checkpoint.

The Kyrgyz side also expressed interest in expanding financial cooperation, including direct correspondent banking relations between commercial banks of the two countries.

Kasymaliev invited Chinese companies, particularly businesses from Zhejiang Province, to establish joint industrial and manufacturing centers in Kyrgyzstan, as well as participate in the activities of the Tamchy special financial investment territory.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued coordinated work to implement agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries.