U.S. companies show high interest in Azerbaijan and broader region - USACC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. U.S. companies are showing high interest in Azerbaijan and the broader region - Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Executive Director of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Natig Bakhishov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, trade missions, regular conferences, and engagement with U.S. companies provide firsthand insight into their views on the region:

"We have direct experience and feedback regarding how American companies currently perceive the region," the executive director explained.

He noted that American business interest in Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and the Caucasus is nothing new.

"Azerbaijan and the broader region - Central Asia and the Caucasus - have always been on the radar of American business. Of course, geopolitical shifts can sometimes alter or influence corporate activities. The U.S. government's approach to the region also shapes the attitude of American businesses. Following the historic August summit, the renewed U.S. government engagement with the region—specifically the South Caucasus and Central Asia—has truly boosted confidence among U.S. companies. We receive numerous inquiries weekly," he said.

He pointed out that while the USACC strives to respond to incoming inquiries, a joint visit to the region by business and U.S. government representatives is sometimes more effective.

"I would cite our recent trade mission to the Middle Corridor region as an example. That trip involved a substantial delegation visiting Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," Bakhishov recalled.

According to him, the trip highlighted the fact that regional governments recognize the need for cooperation to foster business development and attract investment.

"We observed that the region's governments—despite operating within different jurisdictions—understand that working together is essential for business development and for attracting investment, not only from the U.S. but from other countries as well," he added.