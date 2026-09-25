Kyrgyzstan opens new residential complex with over 1,000 apartments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Asman Residence-1 residential complex opened today in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

According to the President of Kyrgyzstan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony of the residential complex.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov took part in the grand opening ceremony of the Asman Residence-1 residential complex, built in Bishkek," the statement said.

As part of the event, keys to the new apartments were handed over to representatives of the State Committee for National Security, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Border Service, the State Penitentiary Service under the Cabinet of Ministers, and the State Guard Service.

Following the opening ceremony, President Sadyr Japarov spoke with the new residents and inspected the apartments and underground parking facility of the residential complex.

The new apartments are being provided to employees of law enforcement and security agencies through the State Mortgage Company under the state housing program “My Home.”

Furthermore, the residential complex is located on a 2.01-hectare plot of land. Construction began in October 2024.

The complex consists of 11 blocks and includes 1,050 apartments. It also features 551 parking spaces, including 178 above-ground and 373 underground spaces, as well as children’s playgrounds.