Azerbaijan looks to green investment to accelerate energy transition – UN resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is making major efforts to attract investment in green energy products and advance the overall green transition, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Dmytro Shlapachenko told Trend, on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today.

He noted that the transition to green energy is not based solely on moral principles.

“It is also essentially profitable. We have seen industries looking for investment in sustainable production and sustainable products. About 92% of investors are currently considering opportunities related to the transition to green energy. As the UN, we are, of course, promoting this, and we have held several sessions with major investors,” he said.

Shlapachenko added that many international platforms hosted by Azerbaijan have been used to advance the idea of the green energy transition and explain its benefits.

“We have a framework document that we signed with the Government of Azerbaijan. This five-year plan places particular emphasis on the environment,” he added.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with European House – Ambrosetti.

Plenary and panel sessions at the event will address strategic issues including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.