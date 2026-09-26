UK MP highlights real opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan is undergoing a period of transformation, and there are real opportunities for cooperation in the country in the fields of renewable energy, technology, and transport systems, as well as electric vehicles, Member of the UK House of Lords, Baron of Wimbledon, Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) today.

He noted that the forum demonstrates Azerbaijan's opening up to the world.

Ahmad emphasized that Azerbaijan is currently undergoing a period of transformation.

"Oil and gas are important, but investments are also being made in renewable energy. Beyond my political role here - as a former minister who remains in Parliament - I also see real opportunities for cooperation in areas such as technology, renewable energy, transport systems, and electric vehicles through some of the companies where I serve on the board. Thus, the opportunities are evident," the MP said.

He also touched upon the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I have worked closely on issues concerning Azerbaijan and Armenia since my time as the UK Foreign Secretary, and I am very pleased to see this matter being resolved," he added.

According to him, stability and security are key factors from both political and investment perspectives.

"Whether viewed from a political angle or in terms of investment, stability and security are fundamental factors, and Azerbaijan possesses them," Ahmad stressed.

In response to a question about whether the signing of agreements or memorandums of understanding with partners is planned, he said that relevant opportunities will be discussed.

"This is one of the areas we will look into, and I will certainly discuss the possibilities with some of my colleagues. Even if it does not happen during this visit, we plan to return soon to see how we can work on this," the MP pointed out.