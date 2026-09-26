Oil and gas will continue to dominate the economy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Just several days ago, the state program on mining was adopted. It's a very short-term program for four years, which will generate a lot of activity. So these are the main directions of our development, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Emphasizing that oil and gas should not be forgotten, the head of state noted: "And, of course, we should not forget the elephant in the room: oil and gas, especially having in mind that this year many contracts were signed and are to be signed today. So, oil and gas will continue to dominate our economy and to generate the wealth which will be reinvested."

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.