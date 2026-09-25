Azerbaijan, Northern Cyprus foreign ministers discuss regional issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tahsin Ertugruloglu discussed regional issues at a meeting today in New York.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its “X” social media account.

Bayramov met with Ertugruloglu on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers exchanged views on key areas of dialogue, including bilateral contacts and multilateral formats.

During the meeting, they stressed the importance of the TRNC's observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and highlighted the need to expand multilateral coordination and joint initiatives within the Turkic world, including preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit.

The ministers also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.