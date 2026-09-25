OTS FMs Council holds informal meeting in New York under Azerbaijan's chairmanship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. An informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held today in New York under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, with key priorities discussed.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its “X” social media account.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov chaired and addressed the informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA81).

In his remarks, the minister spoke about deepening unity among Turkic states, which share common roots and history, and stressed that strengthening multilateral partnership is a strategic necessity amid changing global challenges.

Bayramov briefed participants on the key results achieved under Azerbaijan's chairmanship following the decisions adopted and initiatives put forward at the Gabala Summit.

The minister thanked the member states for their active participation in events held in Azerbaijan. Events marking the centenary of the First Turkological Congress, which made an important contribution to the study of the language, history and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, were highlighted as a major achievement.

In addition, meetings held in Baku, including those of secretaries of Security Councils, the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Institutions and leading national think tanks, demonstrated the broad scope of the agenda.

Stressing the importance of further strengthening the OTS's international standing, Bayramov noted that granting the organization observer status at the UN General Assembly is one of the common objectives.

He once again stressed the strategic importance of strengthening physical transport links and transit infrastructure across the Turkic world, thereby enhancing regional resilience and connectivity.

At the same time, expanding practical and sector-specific cooperation in trade, energy, information and communication technologies (ICT), science, technology and culture was identified as a high priority in order to create direct opportunities for business communities and people.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished brotherly Türkiye success in hosting COP31 in Antalya and the upcoming 13th OTS Summit in Ankara, and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's continued support.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Statement of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.