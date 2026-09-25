Kazakhstan discusses UBTECH robotics deployment in Alatau City

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the comprehensive deployment of UBTECH Robotics technologies in Alatau City during a meeting in Almaty with UBTECH Robotics Corp. Senior Vice-President Zhong Yong today, according to the president’s press service.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum.

Tokayev welcomed UBTECH Robotics’ plans to open a plant in Almaty to manufacture educational and service robots.

The president noted that Kazakhstan will become the company’s first manufacturing site outside China. The project is being implemented as part of the practical realization of agreements reached in Shanghai in July this year.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in education, including systematic cooperation between UBTECH and Kazakhstan’s technical universities and colleges.

They also proposed establishing a joint center of excellence, where Kazakh specialists could participate in the company’s research and development activities.

Particular attention was paid to the comprehensive deployment of UBTECH technologies in Alatau City, as well as the use of robotics in the mining and metallurgical sector, oil and gas industry and major logistics facilities.

Zhong Yong expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the attention given to digitalization and artificial intelligence, areas in which Kazakhstan has made significant progress.

He also highly assessed the open, inclusive and practically oriented development environment established in Kazakhstan. According to Zhong Yong, the implementation of joint projects will support expanded cooperation and the deployment of digital technologies.