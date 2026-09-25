Turkic States Development Bank may emerge in future - TIF head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A Turkic States Development Bank could be established in the future, while the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) should currently make maximum use of its capabilities and potential, President of the TIF Baghdad Amreyev told Trend on Friday on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

“We need to turn the Turkic Investment Fund into a successful financial institution of the Turkic world. From the first days of their independence, the Turkic states, including the Turkic-speaking states of Central Asia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, began integration processes. This integration covered political, cultural, educational and all other areas.

“However, one important element was missing: a financial institution for the Turkic cooperation process. We established the Turkic Investment Fund in 2023 to fill this gap, and it began its operations. Thus, the Turkic world now has its own financial institution. We are working to finance joint projects that serve the integration process in the Turkic world,” Amreyev added.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is currently being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), under the ministry, in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

The forum's plenary and panel sessions address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.