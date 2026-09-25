Kazakhstan discusses Almaty SkyHub with YTO Express and Pinduoduo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the Almaty SkyHub transport and logistics hub project with YTO Express Executive Director Zhou Jian and Pinduoduo Head of International Business Wen Peichen today in Almaty, according to the president’s press service.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum.

The parties noted significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in logistics and e-commerce, including within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan plans to increase the share of e-commerce to 20% of total trade by 2030. According to the president, joint efforts with Chinese partners could help achieve this target ahead of schedule.

Particular attention was paid to the Almaty SkyHub transport and logistics hub project, which is aimed at ensuring the rapid processing of goods for delivery to the European Union, Eurasian Economic Union and Central Asian countries. The project is expected to support the development of Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector in the southern region of the country.

Tokayev positively assessed the work of the Qazpost-YTO joint venture, which widely uses intelligent IT solutions and automation in logistics processes. To date, the company, established by YTO Express and Kazpost, has delivered 12.5 million parcels.

Zhou Jian thanked Tokayev for his support in implementing major projects. The YTO Express executive director briefed the president on the company’s experience in developing efficient supply chains and digitalizing logistics processes. During the meeting, Wen Peichen said that a joint project with Pinduoduo will be launched in Kazakhstan in October 2026.