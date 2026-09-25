Azerbaijan's investment rating supports financing of regional projects — BSTDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan's high investment rating gives it the capacity to finance projects of regional importance, Vice President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Ziya Aliyev said on Friday at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the Middle Corridor represents a major strategic investment environment.

"According to preliminary estimates, the overall investment gap in this sector is approximately $30–35 billion. Of course, the governments or financial market institutions of the region alone do not have the capacity to close this investment gap. Therefore, the role of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks is important, and their involvement in this process is essential.

Their resources are considered a key source of investment. Azerbaijan has strong financial resilience. Large international currency reserves and a high investment rating give Azerbaijan this capacity. When necessary, Azerbaijan provides a sovereign guarantee, which makes projects attractive to international financial institutions. When necessary, the government provides sovereign guarantees, making major investment projects attractive to banks, while international financial institutions also join the process," Aliyev said.

Aliyev added that the BSTDB's current portfolio in Azerbaijan includes 15 projects with a total value of $500 million.

"We are in intensive contact and cooperation with government agencies and state-owned enterprises, and we are exploring our potential participation in these projects. We have already approved a number of projects in the energy, transport, manufacturing and mining sectors. I think that in the future we will be able to create a greater economic impact in Azerbaijan and become part of its economic growth, development and progress," he stressed.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is currently being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), under the ministry, in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

The forum's plenary and panel sessions address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.