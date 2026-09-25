Uzbekistan, China's APT Satellite sign deal to expand satellite connectivity

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Today, Uzbekistan and APT Satellite Company Limited (APSTAR) have agreed to expand cooperation in satellite communications and digital infrastructure, with APT Satellite signing a cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan’s UZ-SAT during ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov during a meeting with Wang Hongbin, executive director and president of APT Satellite.

The sides discussed the development of Uzbekistan’s satellite communications market, APT Satellite’s business plans in the country and opportunities to use the company’s existing and future satellite resources to support Uzbekistan’s telecommunications infrastructure.

“The development of satellite communications is an important component of expanding digital connectivity, and cooperation with international satellite operators creates new opportunities for Uzbekistan’s telecommunications infrastructure,” the ministry noted.

The agreement is intended to establish practical cooperation between APT Satellite and UZ-SAT in satellite communications and digital infrastructure.

The parties discussed potential use of APT Satellite’s resources to provide satellite communications, broadband internet access, television and radio broadcasting, as well as other telecommunications and digital services.

APT Satellite representatives also presented plans to expand the company’s satellite fleet and launch new satellites equipped with advanced technologies. The sides exchanged views on opportunities to use these resources to expand satellite connectivity in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

Additionally, meeting covered the development of regional satellite infrastructure, international connectivity and potential joint projects involving APT Satellite, UZ-SAT and Uzbek companies and organizations.

The visit marked the first trip by APT Satellite’s senior management to Tashkent and took place as part of ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026.