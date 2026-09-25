Masdar identifies Azerbaijan as key strategic market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan has become one of Masdar's key markets, Head of Masdar's Azerbaijan office Murad Sadikhov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He said Masdar Azerbaijan was already serving as a regional hub.

“Our Azerbaijani specialists travel to our projects in Central Asia and other countries to exchange expertise, while we bring together professionals from different countries. Although Masdar is a UAE company, we are an international organization. Our team includes people of different nationalities, and our projects in Azerbaijan benefit greatly from this multicultural environment,” he said.

Sadikhov added that the company's approach to the market was key.

“We consider the Azerbaijani market one of the most promising and strategically important markets for us. That is why all of Masdar's resources, expertise and partnerships have been directed here. We are extremely encouraged by the Azerbaijani government's open and supportive approach toward investors. Without such support, it would not have been possible to implement these projects. They are open to dialogue, discuss every issue and do not create artificial barriers,” he emphasized.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is currently being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), under the ministry, in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

The forum's plenary and panel sessions address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.