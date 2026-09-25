Kazakhstan, Turkic states discuss co-op at informal OTS meeting in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said today.

The participants discussed the current state and further priorities of cooperation within the OTS, as well as regional and international issues.

The sides confirmed their readiness to strengthen the practical content of cooperation and promote joint initiatives that serve the common interests of the Turkic states.

Tleuberdi noted that amid continued geopolitical instability, mutual support and coordinated action among Turkic states are becoming increasingly important.

The OTS member states also expressed condolences over the deaths of Kazakh servicemen during exercises in the Mangystau region.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that Tleuberdi held a meeting with the European Commissioner for International Partnership Jozef Síkela in the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The discussions covered key issues on the bilateral agenda, opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, and promising areas of cooperation, including the implementation of agreements reached following the Head of State’s visit to Brussels this year.

The sides also exchanged views on advancing joint projects in transport and logistics, energy, digitalization and investment, with particular emphasis on the considerable potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and cooperation under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative.

Moreover, on the second day of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level week, on September 23, Tleuberdi held a series of bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spolaric, and Federal Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis.

During the discussions, the parties focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation, intensifying political dialogue, and ensuring regional security. The Kazakhstan side reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with partners across the full spectrum of the current international agenda.

Kazakhstan continues its active participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, placing particular emphasis on advancing multilateral dialogue and strengthening strategic partnerships.