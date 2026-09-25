Azerbaijan rich in renewable energy resources alongside oil and gas — ACWA Power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is rich not only in oil and gas but also in renewable energy resources, ACWA Power CEO for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Selim Güven said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He said these resources, along with the country's geographical location, make Azerbaijan a hub for connectivity linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and, further, Europe.

"Therefore, from an investor's perspective, it is not just about a specific project. It is about access to markets and creating an ecosystem that complements your strategic plans in the region. From ACWA Power's perspective, Azerbaijan is a central and key part of our regional strategies and business plans.

"As for ACWA Power's experience with bankable investment projects in Azerbaijan, we began preparing for investments and our activities in Azerbaijan in the early 2020s," he said.

Güven added that renewable energy projects are strategically important as part of the transition toward reducing carbon emissions. However, in addition to diversifying resources, these projects also play an important role in ensuring resource security.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum will address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.