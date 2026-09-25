Azerbaijan FM stresses importance of inclusive multilateralism for Global South (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said inclusive multilateralism is vital for protecting national sovereignty and ensuring economic progress in developing countries, while addressing 50th Ministerial Meeting of the Group 77 and China today in New York.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its “X” social media account.

Bayramov addressed the 50th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of 77 and China, held under the theme "The Global South and the Future of Multilateralism" on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's institutional commitment to reforming global governance structures and promoting North-South dialogue to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Bayramov noted that the restoration of the Joint Coordinating Committee between the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement was an important step toward strengthening joint action.

The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's steadfast solidarity with Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries through targeted humanitarian assistance and capacity-building programs, the post said.