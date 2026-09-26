Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 26.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 20 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to September 24.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,706,268 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,944,781 rials. On September 24, the euro was priced at 1,944,055 rials.

Currency Rial on September 26 Rial on September 24 1 US dollar USD 1,706,268 1,706,268 1 British pound GBP 2,259,986 2,261,069 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,059,553 2,068,134 1 Swedish króna SEK 172,172 172,151 1 Norwegian krone NOK 179,681 179,746 1 Danish krone DKK 260,145 260,033 1 Indian rupee INR 17,810 17,811 1 UAE Dirham AED 464,607 464,607 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,528,141 5,518,707 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 616,318 615,740 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,085,274 1,077,782 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 217,517 217,545 1 Omani rial OMR 4,437,852 4,432,041 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,206,470 1,210,293 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 966,365 967,656 1 South African rand ZAR 104,578 104,085 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,847 34,938 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,230 20,217 1 Qatari riyal QAR 468,755 468,755 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 130,306 130,236 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,984 13,984 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,199,472 1,200,501 1 Saudi riyal SAR 455,005 455,005 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,537,947 4,537,947 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,332,750 1,332,750 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,387,507 1,388,307 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 51,719 51,813 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 813 813 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,112,633 1,112,649 1 Libyan dinar LYD 267,111 267,330 1 Chinese yuan CNY 254,207 254,312 100 Thai baht THB 5,111,630 5,104,308 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 418,764 418,258 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,258,188 1,247,879 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,406,584 2,406,584 1 euro EUR 1,944,781 1,944,055 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 385,395 383,671 1 Georgian lari GEL 656,399 652,332 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 94,931 95,457 1 Afghan afghani AFN 26,882 26,613 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 565,214 561,549 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,003,922 1,003,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,731,922 2,719,507 1 Tajik somoni TJS 185,054 184,651 1 Turkmen manat TMT 486,477 487,739 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,000 2,003

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,944,781 rials and $1 costs 1,706,268.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,33-2,36 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.