  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 26

Iran News 26 September 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 26
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 26.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 20 currencies went up, while 18 currencies fell compared to September 24.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,706,268 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,944,781 rials. On September 24, the euro was priced at 1,944,055 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 26

Rial on September 24

1 US dollar

USD

1,706,268

1,706,268

1 British pound

GBP

2,259,986

2,261,069

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,059,553

2,068,134

1 Swedish króna

SEK

172,172

172,151

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

179,681

179,746

1 Danish krone

DKK

260,145

260,033

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,810

17,811

1 UAE Dirham

AED

464,607

464,607

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,528,141

5,518,707

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

616,318

615,740

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,085,274

1,077,782

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

217,517

217,545

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,437,852

4,432,041

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,206,470

1,210,293

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

966,365

967,656

1 South African rand

ZAR

104,578

104,085

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,847

34,938

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,230

20,217

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

468,755

468,755

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

130,306

130,236

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,984

13,984

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,199,472

1,200,501

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

455,005

455,005

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,537,947

4,537,947

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,332,750

1,332,750

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,387,507

1,388,307

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

51,719

51,813

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

813

813

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,112,633

1,112,649

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

267,111

267,330

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

254,207

254,312

100 Thai baht

THB

5,111,630

5,104,308

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

418,764

418,258

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,258,188

1,247,879

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,406,584

2,406,584

1 euro

EUR

1,944,781

1,944,055

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

385,395

383,671

1 Georgian lari

GEL

656,399

652,332

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

94,931

95,457

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

26,882

26,613

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

565,214

561,549

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,003,922

1,003,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,731,922

2,719,507

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

185,054

184,651

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

486,477

487,739

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,000

2,003

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,944,781 rials and $1 costs 1,706,268.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,33-2,36 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more