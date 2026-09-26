Some traditional supply chains face certain risks - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Some of the traditional supply chains are at certain risk. So this is a great opportunity for local and foreign investments, said President Ilham Aliyev at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Having extra capacity of electric power, definitely, we look in two directions. First, how to use to maximum degree domestically with respect to AI data centers, and how to export," the head of state added.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.