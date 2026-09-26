Many leading international companies consider Azerbaijan a reliable partner - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Many leading international companies from different sectors of the economy consider Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The head of state noted that the country already has a very good investment climate.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.