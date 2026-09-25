Azerbaijani FM, OSCE SecGen discuss regional peace dynamics in South Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. On the sidelines of UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the OSCE Feridun Sinirlioğlu discussed regional peace dynamics in South Caucasus.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed issues related to OSCE agenda, Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, the current European security architecture.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed on progress in the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, emphasizing that the formal closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures represents a critical step in finalizing the post-conflict agenda and aligning institutional frameworks with regional realities.

The Ministers also exchanged views on key international security developments.