We have enormous potential in renewable energy sphere - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. President Ilham Aliyev outlined the country's economic priorities at an event as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Highlighting several priority sectors, the head of state noted: "As for the main priorities, I would name several. One of them is renewable energy. We have enormous potential. So our target is to reduce to minimum degree the consumption of natural gas to generate power, and to use that reserve for export. And renewables will be in the coming five years everywhere in Azerbaijan."

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.