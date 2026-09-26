Tajikistan and Cyprus discuss prospects for developing bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations on September 24 in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within international organizations," the statement said.

In addition, they expressed their commitment to the continued strengthening of political and trade ties, as well as partnerships in the fields of tourism and education, and within the framework of cooperation with the European Union.

Meanwhile, the meeting took place as Tajikistan continues to develop its engagement with European countries and institutions across a range of political and economic areas. In this context, cooperation with EU member states provides opportunities for expanding contacts in trade, investment, tourism and education.

For Cyprus, engagement with Central Asian countries forms part of broader international and economic ties beyond the immediate Mediterranean region. Tajikistan, meanwhile, has been seeking to expand its network of international partnerships and strengthen economic and diplomatic links with European and other foreign partners.

Cooperation through international organizations, including the United Nations, remains another important channel for dialogue between the two countries. Regular high-level contacts can provide a platform for identifying areas of mutual interest and advancing bilateral cooperation.

The latest meeting in New York underscores the two countries’ interest in maintaining political dialogue while exploring opportunities for practical cooperation in trade, tourism and education.