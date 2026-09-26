Azerbaijani FM addresses high-level meeting marking 5th anniversary of Global Development Initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at a high-level meeting held to mark the fifth anniversary of the Global Development Initiative on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.

According to the ministry, the minister highly appreciated China’s initiative aimed at achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of the comprehensive strategic partnership established between Azerbaijan and China following President Ilham Aliyev’s historic state visit to Beijing.

The minister welcomed China’s position on reforming the international system based on the principles of sovereign equality, respect for the UN Charter and the rule of international law.

He highlighted Azerbaijan’s practical role as a reliable regional transit hub in ensuring the sustainable modernization of the Middle Corridor in terms of developing secure trade links between China and Europe. According to him, this directly contributes to reducing trade costs and expanding developing countries’ access to markets.

Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to establishing effective cooperation mechanisms to strengthen solidarity in the “South-South” format and share practical tools, technologies and resources to ensure that no developing country is left behind.