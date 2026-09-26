Tajikistan and Gabon sign agreement to establish diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Tajikistan and Gabon signed an Agreement on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations on September 24, 2026, in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the agreement was signed by Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marie-Edith Tassyla-Ye-Doumbeneny, who held a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The ministers signed an Agreement on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Gabonese Republic," the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Gabon in areas of mutual interest to the two countries.

The sides also expressed their readiness to further develop bilateral and multilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the establishment of diplomatic relations creates a formal framework for developing contacts between Tajikistan and Gabon and provides an opportunity for the two countries to expand dialogue on areas of mutual interest.

The agreement also establishes a basis for developing official contacts between the two foreign ministries and exploring potential areas for future cooperation. Further engagement could include political consultations, economic and trade contacts, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

For Tajikistan, the establishment of diplomatic relations with Gabon adds another channel for engagement with a country in Central Africa. For Gabon, the agreement provides an additional framework for diplomatic interaction with a Central Asian state.

The signing took place in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where representatives of countries from different regions regularly hold bilateral meetings and discuss opportunities for expanding international cooperation.

The agreement marks the beginning of formal diplomatic ties between Tajikistan and Gabon and provides a foundation for further development of bilateral contacts.