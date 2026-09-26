Political and economic stability has continued in Azerbaijan for more than 30 years - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Well, I think one of the most important factors, especially in today's world, is political and economic stability, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The head of state noted that this stability has already continued in Azerbaijan for more than 30 years.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.