Second day of Azerbaijan International Investment Forum underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The second day of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), held under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, began in Baku on Saturday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The forum is being held on September 25-26.

The second day’s program includes panel sessions titled “Emerging Investment Frontiers: Real Estate, Tourism and Urban Development,” “Intangible Investments: The Capital of the Future and a New Driver of Economic Growth,” and “Investing in Human Capital and Future Skills.”

The forum brings together leading global investors, representatives of governments and international financial institutions, and business leaders.

Plenary and panel sessions address the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.

Particular attention is being paid to transforming Azerbaijan’s established position as a reliable energy partner and transit hub into a broader economic platform supporting industrial production, investment and the development of regional value chains.

The forum is being organized in partnership with prominent think tanks. Its strategic partner, The European House – Ambrosetti & TEHA Group, is one of Europe’s leading think tanks, known for analytical research on economic policy, investment and competitiveness.

Will be updated