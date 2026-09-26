Uzbekistan, French AFD outline €1.125B project pipeline for 2027-2030

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Uzbekistan and the French Development Agency (AFD) have outlined an indicative portfolio of 11 projects worth about 1.125 billion euros ($1.32 billion) for cooperation in 2027-2030, on Sept. 25 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the seventh annual consultations between the Uzbek government and AFD. The Uzbek delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Ghulomov, while AFD was represented by Virginie Bleitrach, deputy director of the agency’s Eastern Europe, Middle East and Asia Department.

The consultations focused on implementing agreements reached following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to France in March 2025 and developing the countries’ strategic partnership in development financing.

“An important priority at the current stage is to accelerate the preparation of new initiatives, move projects from the concept stage to financing and make wider use of flexible financial instruments,” the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade said.

AFD has approved 17 projects worth about 1.6 billion euros in Uzbekistan since 2015. Its current portfolio includes 13 projects worth 1.29 billion euros across energy, water supply and sanitation, livestock, digitalization, finance and other sectors.

Disbursements have reached nearly 1 billion euros, or about 78% of the total value of signed agreements, according to the Uzbek side.

The consultations also highlighted AFD Group’s broader approach to cooperation. Alongside sovereign project financing through AFD, Uzbekistan works with Proparco on private-sector development and Expertise France on technical assistance. More than 55 million euros in grants have been mobilized jointly with the European Union and the French government.

Nine additional projects with a combined value of 604.2 million euros are currently under preparation, officials said.

For 2027-2030, the sides identified energy transition and decarbonization, water supply, agriculture, sustainable urban development, private-sector support and public financial management as priority areas.

The indicative 11-project portfolio includes initiatives to modernize energy and transport infrastructure, develop cities, improve irrigation and agriculture, advance the green economy and expand non-sovereign financing.

Major projects include rehabilitation of the Tashkent-Samarkand railway line and development of public transportation in the capital.

The sides also agreed to accelerate work on projects at an advanced preparation stage, including modernization of drinking water systems in Kashkadarya region, reconstruction of the Suyenli Canal in Karakalpakstan, projects in the Aral Sea region and modernization of heating networks.

The agreements reached during the consultations were formalized in a protocol and placed under joint monitoring. The eighth annual consultations are scheduled to take place in France.