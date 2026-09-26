Azerbaijan highlights tourism as driver of economic diversification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Tourism is an investment sector that has a strong impact on many other areas of the economy, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev said on Saturday during the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that in recent years tourism has become an important component of the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy.

"In 2025, tourism-related activities generated nearly 7 billion manat ($4.11 billion) in added value, while the sector's share in the country's economy reached approximately 5.4%, exceeding the pre-pandemic level. In 2025 alone, tourism services generated around $2 billion in foreign currency revenues," he said.

Naghiyev added that another important element is the development of tourism and recreation zones.

"These zones are designed to combine tourism services and spatial development, creating conditions for sustainable tourism development and investment," he said.

The chairman noted that Azerbaijan sees significant potential for international hotel brands and resort projects, as well as growing opportunities in luxury, cultural and experiential tourism.

"Azerbaijan's rich biodiversity, cultural heritage and unique tourism assets provide a strong foundation for developing distinctive and high-value experiences for international visitors," Naghiyev added.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.