Uzbekistan, Belarus discuss boosting IT services exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed expanding cooperation in digital technologies, increasing IT services exports and strengthening ties between technology companies during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Belarusian Ambassador Alexander Ogorodnikov on Sept. 25.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

Before the meeting, the Belarusian delegation received presentations on the activities of IT Park Uzbekistan, including the development of the country’s IT ecosystem, efforts to attract foreign investment, incentives and tax benefits available to technology companies, and measures to increase IT exports.

The delegation was also briefed on opportunities available to IT Park residents, startup support mechanisms and ways for Uzbek and foreign technology companies to access international markets.

The Belarusian delegation later visited UZINFOCOM, where officials presented Uzbekistan’s experience in digital government, including the digitization of public services and the introduction of digital solutions for individuals and businesses.

The presentations were followed by an exchange of views on Uzbekistan’s digital transformation efforts, existing solutions and their practical applications.

“Uzbekistan and Belarus have opportunities to expand cooperation in digital technologies, increase IT services exports and strengthen direct links between companies from the two countries,” Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies said.

The sides also discussed opportunities to expand the presence of Belarusian IT companies in Uzbekistan and implement joint projects in the Uzbek market.

Particular attention was given to exchanging experience and identifying new areas for cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on the importance of maintaining dialogue between relevant organizations and IT companies from both countries, exploring practical areas of cooperation and developing mutually beneficial projects.