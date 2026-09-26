If the geopolitical situation in our region changes, we will still be very attractive for suppliers - President İlham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. This is actually an unprecedented event, because geographically we are situated in the Caucasus, but already politically and from an economic and transportation point of view, we are part of the big Central Asian region, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"And also, the administration, digitalization of transportation, customs administration, and very clear and understandable regulatory rules in Azerbaijan—all of that will strengthen our potential. If the geopolitical situation in our region changes and goes back to how it was five years ago, we will still be attractive to suppliers," the head of state noted.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.