Sea Breeze enters international investment map - Emin Agalarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.Sea Breeze has entered the international investment map, President of Agalarov Development and founder of the Sea Breeze resort city, Emin Agalarov, said during a panel discussion titled "Emerging Investment Frontiers: Real Estate, Tourism and Urban Development" at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“We have succeeded in putting Sea Breeze on the international investment map,” he explained.

Agalarov noted that while many international investment funds are considering investments in various sectors of Azerbaijan, Sea Breeze ranks among the top 10 projects attracting attention.

"While we initially sold square meters at Sea Breeze, that concept has now changed. Instead of square meters, we are selling a lifestyle. This formula and model could be applied on a different scale in other regions as well.

This project has the potential to become a safe, vibrant, and modern city—built from scratch—that utilizes green energy and where people move around in golf carts rather than cars. There are very few such new cities built from the ground up globally. Azerbaijan is ready for branded residences, and we believe that any brand could be integrated into our project," Agalarov emphasized.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.