Tajikistan, Singapore discuss trade, economic and investment cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan discussed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation on September 24, 2026, in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to strengthening political dialogue and developing trade, economic and investment cooperation," the statement said.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the fields of water resources, digitalization, finance and human capital development. Particular attention was also paid to improving the legal framework governing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

Meanwhile, the meeting provided an opportunity for Tajikistan and Singapore to review areas where bilateral engagement could be expanded. Trade and investment remain among the key areas of potential cooperation, while digitalization and financial services offer additional channels for economic interaction.

Cooperation in water resources was also included in the agenda, reflecting the importance of water management and related expertise for Tajikistan. Human capital development and digitalization were discussed as other areas that can contribute to broader economic and institutional cooperation.

Engagement through international organizations remains another avenue for maintaining regular political dialogue between Dushanbe and Singapore. Meetings between senior officials on the sidelines of UN sessions provide opportunities to discuss bilateral issues alongside broader international cooperation.

The latest talks underline the two sides’ interest in maintaining political contacts and developing practical cooperation across economic, investment, financial, digital and human capital-related areas.