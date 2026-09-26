Azerbaijan ranks among regional leaders in attracting foreign investors - TEHA Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The fact that Azerbaijan is one of the most attractive countries in the region for foreign investors, along with the development of digital infrastructure and the formulation of an artificial intelligence strategy, is among the key factors expanding the country’s investment opportunities, Valerio De Molli, CEO and Managing Partner of TEHA Group (The European House – Ambrosetti), Italy’s leading private think tank, told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today.

He stated that TEHA Group has prepared a position paper outlining the vision for Azerbaijan's future development.

"We have prepared a position paper describing the vision for Azerbaijan's future. We specifically assessed the key factors that make the region, and Azerbaijan in particular, attractive. We were quite impressed by the key performance indicators Azerbaijan has demonstrated regarding dynamism in the region," noted De Molli.

According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the countries in the region that attracts the most foreign investors.

"Azerbaijan is among the countries showing the greatest growth in the number of scientific publications. Two of the region's largest data centers are located in Azerbaijan. Almost 100%, or more precisely, 99%, of households have access to broadband fiber-optic internet. This is truly a very high figure, approximately one-third higher than the European average. Furthermore, Azerbaijan was the first in the region to develop an Artificial Intelligence Strategy," the CEO of TEHA Group explained.

De Molli also highly appreciated the level of development of Azerbaijan's economic and institutional ecosystem.

"I was also deeply impressed by the quality of the ecosystem, the standard of the governance system, and the political leadership. I am certain that I will return to Azerbaijan many times," he added.

The head of the TEHA Group also touched upon the issues discussed during the forum's closing session.

"There are many opportunities on the table, and we must create the conditions to turn these opportunities into reality. My stance on this matter is very positive," De Molli emphasized.